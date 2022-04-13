3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $450,000

Turn of the century farm house (expanded and updated over the years to 2500 + square feet) nestled on 9+ acres with a detached 2100 square foot outbuilding including a 2 bay garage. This private farm is located at the end of a quiet country lane and just minutes from Route 29. Convenient to shopping, NGIC, DIA and North Fork Research park. A rural sanctuary located less than 10 miles from the heart of Charlottesville! White picket fencing, soap stone patio, covered balcony off the primary bedroom, flower gardens and 2 paddocks add to the charm of this property. Private acreage bounded by Preddy Creek and a stream. The property boasts flower gardens, vegetable garden, mature poplar and pine forests for your enjoyment. The house is setback and the full frontage covered porch is inviting. Heart Pine floors, one fireplace and two woodstove flues are amongst the 9 generously proportioned rooms. Looking for privacy, charm, plenty of storage and outdoor living? 322 Shotwell Road offers it all!