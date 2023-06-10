OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, 6/11/23, FROM 1-3pm. This home has it all.....just 5 years old and there is nothing to do but move in. Enjoy a wonderful covered front porch and then enter the main level which is an open floor plan with a spacious living room with hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and cathederal ceiling that is open to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has wood cabinets and beautiful granite countertops. Split bedroom design with two bedrooms and a full bath on one side of the house and the primary suite on the other side....both bathrooms have double sinks, and the primary bath has the option to have a stack washer/dryer if you want laundry on the main level. There is 2 car garage and finished basement with a fabulous family room with porceline tile, full bath and laundry room that exits to a fenced yard and 4 person hot tub. The lot backs up to a beautiful farm with pretty mountain views and gorgeous sunsets. This home has great curb appeal and easy care landscaping. Country living at its best with Xfinity Cable for high speed internet...just 15 minutes to Shenandoah National Park and hiking galore, 10 minutes to Walmart in Ruckersville, 20 minutes to the Charlottesville airport. A Greene County BEST BUY!