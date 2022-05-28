3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $420,000

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, 5/29/22, FROM 12pm to 3pm. This wonderful home is only a couple of years old but the current owners have established a beautiful yard by creating gorgeous flower beds & rose gardens and added decorative yet functional fencing which surrounds the home making this home BETTER THAN NEW! Quiet setting on 2+ acres at the end of a country lane consisting of only 4 homes located only minutes to Rt. 29. This home has a nice covered front porch with a spacious and private back deck. Built with quality materials such as hardi-plank siding, architectural shingles, beautiful hardwood floors & granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a split bedroom design and modern open floor plan with cathedral ceiling and wood fireplace on the main level and a large, bright family room, full bath and laundry room in the basement. 2 Car Garage and plenty of parking complete the package.