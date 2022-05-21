 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $410,000

Location! Location! Location! This lovely one level home is situated in a small neighborhood just 10 minutes from NGIC/DIA and NO HOA. With open living areas and hardwood floors, this home is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has granite counters and an abundance of wood cabinets. Large master suite with shower and tub. Split bedroom floor plan offers an additional two bedrooms and full bathroom. Full basement with family room, laundry, full bathroom and oversized two car garage. Outside you'll find a paved driveway, fenced area for animals and beautiful, luscious grass. The backyard is mostly flat and private. Call for a showing today!

