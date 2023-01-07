NEW CONSTRUCTION in the beautiful Madison's Reserve subdivision. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home has it all with tons of living space, an upgraded kitchen, 3 large bedrooms upstairs, an attached 2 car garage, and so much more!
3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $407,700
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man is accused of stealing at least two of the bicycles that were found at his residence.
One person was killed and four injured in a shooting at a home in northern Virginia on Wednesday, police said. A person of interest was in custody.
The student suffered life-altering injuries when his torso was punctured by falling on a cut bamboo stalk during a school activity.
With Brennan Armstrong in the transfer portal, Greg Madia assesses Virginia's quarterback options heading into the offseason.
A federal judge has wiped out most of the financial award in Sines v. Kessler, the sprawling civil trial against white nationalists who rioted…
Update: Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin releases statement, expresses gratitude for outpouring of support
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The man accused of possessing tens of thousands of dollars worth of missing bicycles saw three of his criminal charges continued to late March…
Virginia State Police on Thursday released the names of two of the three people found dead after an SUV apparently tried to cross the Rockfish River at a low point but was swept away by the current.
The elementary schools will be renamed to Trailblazers Elementary School and Summit Elementary School.
On Tuesday, the House of Representatives will vote for its next speaker, and Virginia may have a lot to do with who that will be.