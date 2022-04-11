Located at the end of a quiet street with trees, backs up to Rippin Run Creek and lots of open space. Beautiful covered porch greets you as you walk up to home. This house should be nicknamed STORAGE SPACE!!! double closets in the bedrooms and foyer, walk-in in Master bedroom, lots of storage in basement, one room could be a craft room. Living space in basement is finished plus unfinished workshop. Finished full bathroom in basement. There is a wash basin in the basement. Outside access from basement onto small and larger deck and patio. The laundry/mud room is located just inside the garage and also has two closets and a wash basin. Attic access. Kitchen has bar and breakfast nook and master bathroom has a stand up jetted tub plus shower. Chair molding in main living spaces. There is a wooden wheelchair ramp built in the garage but can be removed. The living room and dining room could be interchangeable depending on needs, the smaller room could even be a playroom or office. Home has a home vac system. water softener
3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $395,900
