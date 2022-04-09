 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $390,700

3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $390,700

This gorgeous new construction one level home can be yours! LVP floors, tile baths, granite counters and vaulted ceiling. This beautiful home will be complete August 2022!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic North Garden inn wants to expand

Historic North Garden inn wants to expand

“We're focusing on agritourism experiences and really returning to the original experiences one could have back 150 years ago,” Dean Porter Andrews, with Easton Porter Group, said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert