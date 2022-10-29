 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $384,900

MOVE IN READY! This beautiful new craftsman is waiting for its new owner! Come check it out with 3 beds/ 2 baths and upgrades galore! It's a dream come true with LVP floors throughout, tile walk in baths, granite counters, upgraded cabinets, gas fireplace, 9 ft ceilings, and more!

Stony Point slaying victim was author and arts provocateur

Stony Point slaying victim was author and arts provocateur

Matthew Sean Farrell, 53, was the only child of a social worker and an Army commando turned French professor. He grew up near Farmville, spent several years after college in the U.S. Marines Corps and settled into a life of provoking the arts in Charlottesville.

