Don't miss your chance to see this light filled home on a corner lot, with a sublime screened in porch and elegant bluestone patio off of the Family Room. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Wingate model welcomes you home with hardwood floors in the living areas, and crown moulding throughout. The kitchen has lots of cabinet storage plus a pantry. There's a gas range, a breakfast bar, and an eat-in area with a large window. The spacious main bedroom has both a walk-in and 2nd large closet. The en-suite bathroom includes a dual sink vanity, large soaking tub and walk-in shower. There's a laundry room with a sink (washer and dryer included), and a 2-car garage. The ever popular age "55 and Better" Four Seasons neighborhood is just a 5 minute drive to Stoneridge Dr. shopping, which includes Walmart and Lowes. Enjoy everything this community has to offer, and all of the amenities at the Clubhouse, including an indoor pool and exercise room. Setup a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $370,000
