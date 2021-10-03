3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $360,000

Come visit this home with a beautifully landscaped yard on over 2.5 acres. Have your morning coffee or evening refreshment relaxing on the deck or patio listening to nature and the babbling pond. This home has not just formal rooms, but also 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and enjoy spreading out in the den or family room. The wood stove in the family room can easily be converted to a gas stove if you do not want to bother with firewood.