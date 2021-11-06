 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $354,900

* UNDER CONSTRUCTION AS OF 11/4 - PLANNED Q1- 2022 DELIVERY * in Madison's Reserve, Greene County - just 2 miles West of US 29 - nearby shopping, schools & recreational opportunities; an easy commute to Albemarle County. The BRIERY model by Bethel Builders: On .26A lot - 3 BR, 2-1/2 BA, 2012 fin.sq.ft.+ LARGE 2 car garage (w/workshop/storage area). Low maintenance, energy-efficient construction features/quality brands installed - Whirlpool stainless kitchen appliances, Aristokraft (36") kitchen & bath cabinets, Delta faucets. (Standard Features Sheet attached). A spacious-feeling, open floor plan on the main level; large owners' suite +2 generously sized/ceiling fan ready bedrooms. LARGE basement family room w/half bath. A comprehensive NEW HOME WARRANTY is provided. Madison's Reserve - a 16 lot development with public water & public sewer, underground electric, Comcast cable & DSL, paved driveway & paved VDOT-maintained cul-de-sac road. NO HOA. A new-construction offering well worth your consideration.

