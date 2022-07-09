3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $350,000

Darling Ranch home with split bedroom design and highly upgraded throughout! Vaulted ceiling with skylight allows loads of natural light into the living room. Great dining space opens to kitchen featuring; slow close cabinets, granite countertops, bronzed oil finishings, pantry and stainless appliances. Generous sized bedrooms - Master en suite bathroom has luxurious deep soaking jetted tub and large linen closet. To add even more value, this home has a full unfinished basement, adding a potential 1196 more living space! The laundry room is finished and located in the basement - there is also rough in plumbing for a full bathroom in the basement as well. Very well kept home is ready for you to move right in! Plenty of parking, prime corner lot! Xfinity or Dish Network provide high speed internet.