 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $350,000

Darling Ranch home with split bedroom design and highly upgraded throughout! Vaulted ceiling with skylight allows loads of natural light into the living room. Great dining space opens to kitchen featuring; slow close cabinets, granite countertops, bronzed oil finishings, pantry and stainless appliances. Generous sized bedrooms - Master en suite bathroom has luxurious deep soaking jetted tub and large linen closet. To add even more value, this home has a full unfinished basement, adding a potential 1196 more living space! The laundry room is finished and located in the basement - there is also rough in plumbing for a full bathroom in the basement as well. Very well kept home is ready for you to move right in! Plenty of parking, prime corner lot! Xfinity or Dish Network provide high speed internet.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justice property to be auctioned off

Justice property to be auctioned off

Nearly half of a 4,500 acre property in Albemarle County’s rural area that’s owned by the West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family will go to auction later this month.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert