 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $349,900

3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $349,900

VERY NICE ONE LEVEL LIVING WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN. KITCHEN INCLUDES ISLAND AND ALL STAINLESS APPLIANCES. FULL WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH ROUGH IN FOR FUTURE BATH AND LEADS TO A FLAT REAR YARD WITH GARDEN SPACE. MAINTENENCE FREE EXTERIOR PLUS A TWO CAR GARAGE. ABOUT A MILE OFF OF 29 MAKES THIS HOME EASY TRIP TO WORK OR SHOPPING.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert