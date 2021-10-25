3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $349,900

If you are looking for privacy, feeling like you're away from it all, yet also want convenience to area shopping/dining...look no further! This beautiful Colonial is perfect for you! Situated on a large, wooded private 3.03 acres, this home is on the edge of the Albemarle County/Greene County line. Incredible location with many amenities within a few mins drive. Home has been updated recently with new flooring; hardwood, ceramic tile and carpet, new stainless appliances with large gas range. Home has dining room with views to front yard, large eat in kitchen has breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. Living room, den or family room are also on the first level. Upstairs, 3 spacious bedrooms. Master has large walk in closet, master bath and attached nursery - currently being used as a home office. Outside, there is plenty of parking. Large yard is fairly level and has plenty of space for a garden. Trane dual zone heat pump and walk to the river just down the road! Come take a look, really great home with tons of privacy.