Rare offering near Charlottesville! One level living 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on an unfinished basement & 2 car garage. Well maintained and beautifully landscaped, this house has many upgraded features: LVP flooring throughout living spaces, 8' x 16' patio, laundry room closet, (4) ceiling fans, & sealed and painted basement floor. Open concept living with stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Primary suite has a large walk in closet & is separate from other bedrooms. Grab bars have been added in both showers for safety. Expand living space in the unfinished basement, rough in plumbing for future bathroom. Great location near NGIC, Airport and shopping. Charming community. Open house scheduled for Feb 12, 2023 1-3pm.
3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $349,000
