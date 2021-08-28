 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $344,900

3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $344,900

3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $344,900

UNDER CONSTRUCTION FOR LATE SUMMER DELIVERY - in Madison's Reserve, Greene County - just 2 miles West of US 29 - nearby shopping, schools & recreational opportunities; an easy commute to Albemarle County. The Knox model - by Bethel Builders - 3 BR, 2-1/2 BA, 1745 fin.sq.ft.+2 car garage - on a 1/4 acre lot. Low maintenance, energy-efficient construction features/quality brands installed - Whirlpool stainless kitchen appliances, Aristokraft kitchen & bath cabinets, Delta faucets. (Standard Features Sheet attached). A spacious-feeling, open floor plan on the main level; large owners' suite, 2 generously sized bedrooms, loft & 2nd full bath on the second level. A comprehensive NEW HOME WARRANTY is provided. Madison's Reserve - a 16 lot development with public water & public sewer, underground electric, Comcast cable & DSL, paved driveway & paved VDOT-maintained cul-de-sac road. NO HOA. A new-construction offering well worth your consideration. NOTE: PHOTOS OF THE COMPLETED MADISON'S RESERVE HOME ARE SIMILAR TO THAT WHICH WILL BE COMPLETED ON LOT 6.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert