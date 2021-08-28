3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $344,900

UNDER CONSTRUCTION FOR LATE SUMMER DELIVERY - in Madison's Reserve, Greene County - just 2 miles West of US 29 - nearby shopping, schools & recreational opportunities; an easy commute to Albemarle County. The Knox model - by Bethel Builders - 3 BR, 2-1/2 BA, 1745 fin.sq.ft.+2 car garage - on a 1/4 acre lot. Low maintenance, energy-efficient construction features/quality brands installed - Whirlpool stainless kitchen appliances, Aristokraft kitchen & bath cabinets, Delta faucets. (Standard Features Sheet attached). A spacious-feeling, open floor plan on the main level; large owners' suite, 2 generously sized bedrooms, loft & 2nd full bath on the second level. A comprehensive NEW HOME WARRANTY is provided. Madison's Reserve - a 16 lot development with public water & public sewer, underground electric, Comcast cable & DSL, paved driveway & paved VDOT-maintained cul-de-sac road. NO HOA. A new-construction offering well worth your consideration. NOTE: PHOTOS OF THE COMPLETED MADISON'S RESERVE HOME ARE SIMILAR TO THAT WHICH WILL BE COMPLETED ON LOT 6.