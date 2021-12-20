 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $340,000

WATERFRONT gem on generous one acre lot with NEW DOCK! Enjoy fishing, canoeing, and kayaking from your own back yard! Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings. Eat-in kitchen with beautiful hickory cabinetry. Take in the beautiful LAKE VIEW from the breakfast nook or back DECK. Two bedrooms and full bath on main level. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and water views. Walkout basement features wood stove in the Family Room, Rec Room, Large Combination Room with Washer and Dryer and closet has plenty of space for a home office, hobby room, or extra storage space, and third bedroom with walk-in closet. Oversized HVAC keeps house heated and cooled efficiently. Gracious country living just 10 minutes to Ruckersville shopping and very convenient to Charlottesville as well.

