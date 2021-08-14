 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $335,000

Built in 2018, this home was wonderfully designed with attention to detail. While enjoying the mountain views from the front porch, you'll notice the home's quality build and design in the installed "silent floor" system, vaulted ceilings, granite counters, and hardwood flooring. The backyard is flat and includes the new shed, swing set, and fire pit. Bring your RV! Additional parking has been created, as well as 30 amp, external wiring for your home away from home! No need to ever pay a storage rent again for your RV. This home offers buyers privacy and tranquility, as well as easy access to both Routes 33 and 29. This central location truly allows for both a convenient and quiet lifestyle; this home is a must see!

