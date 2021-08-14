Built in 2018, this home was wonderfully designed with attention to detail. While enjoying the mountain views from the front porch, you'll notice the home's quality build and design in the installed "silent floor" system, vaulted ceilings, granite counters, and hardwood flooring. The backyard is flat and includes the new shed, swing set, and fire pit. Bring your RV! Additional parking has been created, as well as 30 amp, external wiring for your home away from home! No need to ever pay a storage rent again for your RV. This home offers buyers privacy and tranquility, as well as easy access to both Routes 33 and 29. This central location truly allows for both a convenient and quiet lifestyle; this home is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 41-year-old was a co-founder of the Whitest Kids U Know, a sketch comedy group.
Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.
A Greene County woman, who was arrested and charged last weekend in connection to a possible sex crime against a family member, was in Greene …
“You can rest assured that the vaccine works tremendously well to keep you from having to go to the hospital, but you can spread it to others even if you don’t know you have it. That’s why it behooves us to mask when we’re indoors and avoid crowds.”
The events of August 2017 served as a stark reminder of the connection between UVa and the local community.
Employees have until Sept. 15 to submit proof of vaccination or begin submitting to weekly COVID testing.
Chandler interrupted the court proceedings, loudly saying “I’m famous on the internet.”
A Barboursville man was sentenced Tuesday to 12 life sentences for raping a minor across a month and a half in 2019.
Several other people have spoken out against the policy, saying that it would violate the rights of parents, among other concerns.
Many of those injured in the Aug. 12, 2017, car attack are still in need of help as they cope with life-altering injuries and trauma from the events.