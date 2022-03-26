3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $335,000

Looking for one level living near Charlottesville? This like new 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is set at the rear of this quaint community backing up to a quiet private setting. The popular split bedroom floor plan allows for a large primary suite with a walk in closet. Kitchen is bright and light with white cabinetry and stainless steel GE appliances. Durable LVP flooring covers the main living areas while the bedrooms have carpet. The laundry room has built in cabinetry. Ceiling fans were installed in all the bedrooms as well as the family room. Owners created a delightful fully fenced in backyard with a patio and planted numerous red blooming crape myrtle trees along the fence. Oxford Hills community is minutes from Route 29 in Ruckersville. Short drive to NGIC, North Fork Business Park, and 25 minutes to Charlottesville.