 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $325,000

Welcome to this delightful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home conveniently located near Route 29 in Greene County. The open concept floor plan includes a stylish kitchen with stainless steel GE appliances and black cabinetry. Upstairs, the primary suite includes a large walk in closet and ensuite bathroom. Laundry is situated between second and third bedrooms. The home features a fully fenced backyard, an unfinished basement that provides great storage or room for expansion, as well as a 2 car garage. Oxford Hills neighborhood is a short commute to NGIC/DIA, Charlottesville, and the airport. HOA fees include trash. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this community today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virginia Beach woman gets 12 years for what could be biggest coupon scheme in U.S. history
State and Regional News

Virginia Beach woman gets 12 years for what could be biggest coupon scheme in U.S. history

  • Updated

It was described in court papers as possibly the biggest counterfeit coupon scheme in history, costing about 100 retailers and manufacturers more than $31 million in losses. And the mastermind behind it all? A Virginia Beach entrepreneur and mother of three who’d been designing and printing the highly realistic coupons from her home computer for years. On Tuesday, Lori Ann Villanueva Talens ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert