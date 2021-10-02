3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $319,950

Want a new house? How about one with a garage, on multiple acres, with a pond, not in a HOA, and less than two minutes from Route 29? LOOK NO MORE! This new home will feature hardwood floors, ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a garage! Master suite will have walk-in closet and dual vanity. Move in and relax knowing that everything in the house is brand new with no surprises left behind from the former owners. Don't miss out it won't last long and it is a great buy in beautiful Greene County! 2 ACRES, a GARAGE and POND, and NO HOA 1.5 MILES OFF 29!