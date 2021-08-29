 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $309,900

Be sure to add this one to your list of homes to see. Remarkable location in Twin Lakes with access via Swift Run Rd. Easy drive to UVA or the closer amenities that Greene County has to offer. Home is nestled on .73acres at the end of a culd-de-sac and surrounded by mature trees to add that extra privacy. This home has been remodeled with Farmhouse charm. Dark floors pop against bright white kitchen with new soft close white cabinets, new quartz countertops and all new appliances. Split bedroom design, with 3 bedrooms upstairs and possible 4th in the basement. Finished basement has endless uses; home office, rec room, media room etc...Fresh paint, new flooring, carpets throughout entire home.

