3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $309,000

This large 2 story colonial with one car garage and screened porch is a hidden gem in the Foothills of Greene County! Living Room features wood burning Fireplace, Dining Area and sliding doors out to the rear patio. Family room can also be a large office or play room and leads to the screened porch and the private rear yard with play set. Eat-In Kitchen features stainless appliances and leads to the large mud-room/laundry area. Second Floor has Master Suite with Full Bath and separate Sitting Room, as well as 2 additional Bedrooms and a Full Bath. Enjoy the amenities of nearby Ruckersville, close proximity to NGIC and DIA, and only 30 minutes to Charlottesville and everything it has to offer.

