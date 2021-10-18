There's so much to love in this expansive one level home, which offers an open and light filled floor plan. Featuring 3 generous sized bedrooms and 2 full baths, there is an additional family/rec room that has enough space for both home office/school work. Well situated on a mature, level .86 acre lot, the property backs up to a 113 acre farm, with open year round views from the large rear deck. Some recent improvements include: Luxury vinyl tile, carpet in the family/rec room, newer kitchen appliances, numerous replacement windows; new heat pump in 2021; Large shed (2014) is great for out door toys, bikes and lawn equipment. Deer Lake Estates is an established Ruckersville subdivision, with easy access to Route 29, and close to necessities, DIA/NGIC, UVA Research Park; state maintained roads, no HOA. OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17TH, 12-2:00. Be sure to check out the 360 Tour online while you're waiting to view this lovely property.
3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $299,900
