3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $299,900

Darling Brick Cottage on a large 4 acre lot with plenty of room for your outdoor endeavors. This one owner home is in such a convenient location about 1/2 mile off Route 29 in Ruckersville. Easy access to work, shopping, & schools. Flexible floor plan with a kitchen on both levels. The main level currently has 2 BR and full bath Kitchen/dining/living combo and the lower level has a nice family room with a beautiful fireplace and large brick hearth, full bath, kitchen and a home office currently used as a bedroom. New Trane Heat Pump, roof replaced a few years ago. A lovely brick path offers direct access to the basement efficiency apartment.