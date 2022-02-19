Nothing to do but move right in! Comfortable one level living on 2+ acres, with popular split bedroom design. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light, featuring an eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, good sized pantry and plenty of counter space. Master bedroom has upgraded bathroom with double vanities and luxury tub. There are two additional bedrooms and full bath, along with a bonus room that can be used as a TV room, office or craft room. Large, level yard with plenty of off street parking. Ideal for spreading out and entertaining! There are no HOA restrictions, state road frontage but well situated off the road. This is an ideal location - convenient to Routes 29 & 33, shopping, wineries, hiking and more. There are two large sheds that will convey, photos of sheds to follow soon. Be sure to check out the 360 Tour online to see the attractive surroundings
3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $299,900
