Nothing to do but move right in! Comfortable one level living on 2+ acres, with popular split bedroom design. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light, featuring an eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, good sized pantry and plenty of counter space. Master bedroom has upgraded bathroom with double vanities and luxury tub. There are two additional bedrooms and full bath, along with a bonus room that can be used as a TV room, office or craft room. Large, level yard with plenty of off street parking. Ideal for spreading out and entertaining! There are no HOA restrictions, state road frontage but well situated off the road. This is an ideal location - convenient to Routes 29 & 33, shopping, wineries, hiking and more. There are two large sheds that will convey, photos of sheds to follow soon. Be sure to check out the 360 Tour online to see the attractive surroundings
3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $280,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tina Thompson era of Virginia women's basketball is over.
A Monday incident that left the University of Virginia in lockdown for about 15 minutes ended with the arrest of an Orange County man on charg…
"I think the challenge is getting the young people to not listen to outside noise, and give us a chance to articulate and show them what we’re all about and what the future looks like."
At Championship Football Coaches Clinic, Virginia coach Tony Elliott shares his vision for building the ‘Model Program’
“I appreciate the fact that he’s a program coach and not just a football coach. He made that very clear in his talk today.”
The newly minted Friends of Cville Downtown organization officially unveiled a new mural wrapped around the unfinished Dewberry building at a …
The truck convoys currently descending on Washington D.C. are a new version of domestic extremism using an old cast of actors. Some of the peo…
In addition to her prison sentence, the woman was ordered to pay about $1.6 million in restitution to her victims.
The Albemarle County school division is hoping a 10% raise for employees along with a compensation study and redesign of the human resources d…
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new education department has scrapped dozens of resources for schools aimed at promoting diversity and equity, calling them divisive and at times discriminatory.