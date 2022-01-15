 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $272,000

If your looking for a beautiful home with one level living search no more. This adorable home was built in 2021 iin Twin Lakes Subdivision. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home offers HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout entire home in every bedroom, ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Gorgeous large kitchen with white cabinets and GRANITE counter tops perfect for entertaining. Covered front porch the length of the house offers a great outdoor space to sit and relax. New Shed in back yard for storage Flat lot with a paved driveway offers easy access for bringing in groceries or small children.

