Nothing to do but move right in! Comfortable one level living on 2+ acres, with popular split bedroom design. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light, featuring an eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, good sized pantry and plenty of counter space. Master bedroom has upgraded bathroom with double vanities and luxury tub. There are two additional bedrooms and full bath, along with a bonus room that can be used as a TV room, office or craft room. Large, level yard with plenty of off street parking. Ideal for spreading out and entertaining! There are no HOA restrictions, state road frontage but well situated off the road. This is an ideal location - convenient to Routes 29 & 33, shopping, wineries, hiking and more. There are two large sheds that will convey, photos of sheds to follow soon. Be sure to check out the 360 Tour online to see the attractive surroundings
3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $265,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
In 2011 it was C-H-O-C-A-G-O. Now, it’s C-H-O-C-A-G-N-O.
A Portsmouth man will serve two life sentences for the violent rape of a Charlottesville woman while he was on the lam and one of the Virginia…
A cut cable in Culpeper disrupted internet service to local schools Tuesday, including at the University of Virginia.
The Virginia men's basketball team will play in the postseason for the 10th straight time, but for the first time since 2013, it won’t be in the NCAA Tournament.
Charlottesville and Albemarle County have moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s ‘medium’ COVID-19 community level, which…
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
The Daily Progress
A Madison County woman will spend 12 years in prison for perpetrating robust publishing and real estate fraud schemes in which she stole more than $1.6 million.
I am a co-founder of Sojourner Glamping, the company proposing an outdoor retreat on 116 acres at the intersection of Dyke and Mutton Hollow, …
The 17-year-old from Western Albemarle High School earned herself a platinum ticket, which is a grade above the show's iconic golden ticket to Hollywood.