This 3 bed 2.5 bath colonial home, located on a quiet CUL-DE-SAC within the TWIN LAKES ESTATES neighborhood, features a FORMAL DINING ROOM, spacious kitchen (with spacious ISLAND and NEW DISPOSAL, SINK, & REFRIGERATOR), and second floor PRIMARY SUITE with WALK-IN CLOSET, corner SOAKER TUB, and VAULTED/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS! Grill out with friends on the BACK DECK with WOODED VIEWS, enjoy a morning coffee on the ROCKING CHAIR FRONT PORCH, and utilize the UNFINISHED WALK-OUT BASEMENT as endless storage space! Located just minutes from Lake Shenandoah, Lake Greene, and Wildwood Valley Lake as well as 9 minutes from downtown Stanardsville, 20 minutes from Hollymead Town Center shopping, & 30 minutes from UVA/Charlottesville!
3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $250,000
kknott@dailyprogress.com
