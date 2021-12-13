3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Anthony Poindexter has emerged as the leading candidate for the head-coaching vacancy at Virginia, his alma mater, sources confirmed to The Daily Progress on Monday.
The local African American museum plans to melt the statue down and transform it into a new work of public art.
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott in Charlottesville to interview for Virginia head coaching job
On Wednesday afternoon, multiple sources confirmed that Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is aboard a plane bound to Charlottesville, where he’ll interview for the head-coaching job at UVa.
Coach who helped give Tony Elliott his coaching start thinks Virginia is 'an absolute perfect fit' for him
Tony Elliott picking the UVa job isn’t a surprise to Bobby Lamb, the former Furman coach who employed Elliott in his coaching infancy on the Paladins’ staff more than a decade ago. “The Virginia job is an absolute perfect fit.”
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 52-49 loss to James Madison.
University of Virginia undergraduates will see tuition, room and board and other fees rise over the next two years after the school’s Board of…
As football coaching search continues, Virginia's Board of Visitors to vote on $10.3 million transfer of athletics funds
"More is needed. And everybody knows that.”
Development of a water intake and pump station in Fluvanna County will likely be moved away from the historic capital of the Monacan Indian Na…
Senior Takal Molson hit a pair of jumpers in the final 1:10 of play to lift JMU to its first-ever win over UVa, setting off a wild court-storming celebration at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Tony Elliott was head-coaching material three-plus years ago at the Champion Forum. He's even more prepared today, writes David Teel.