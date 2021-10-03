 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $245,000

Delightful Cape Cod on a private corner lot, with master bedroom and full bath on main floor. Recent improvements include roof, HVAC and flooring. Second floor has two additional bedrooms and half bath, and walk out full basement is partially finished. Twin Lakes is an established community with 3 lakes, two of which have boat launch areas.

