Affordable Brick Ranch w/lovely custom kitchen cabintry and island. Plenty of room to dine in, sit in front of the fireplace, or enjoy grilling on the outdoor deck. If you love wood, keep your eyes open as your tour the home you'll find custom woodworking in many places which is not usually found in homes at this price. Roof and gutters replaced in July, walnut floors refinished in the kitchen, the bathroom renovation is nearly complete, much of the interior is freshly painted and more. This home is a great starter home or even a passive income property depending on your dreams & goals. Located on a Cul-de-Sac about a mile from the Rt 29 & 33 intersection the home is convenient to shopping, dining, or the Shenandoah National Park. It's an easy commute to wherever you want to go.
3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $234,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 5 min to read
Who will be Virginia's next football coach? A look at the potential candidates.
Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall is stepping down following the Cavaliers’ bowl game.
Updated at 7:30 p.m. with more information.
Video footage taken by a FedEx driver shows a Staunton man crashing and flipping his vehicle on Interstate 64 following a vehicle pursuit with…
The Hoos are shipping up to Boston.
Brent Pry was a logical and inspired choice as Virginia Tech’s new football coach. For Virginia, there’s an even more obvious candidate for its unexpected vacancy, writes Steve DeShazo.
This is how Bronco Mendenhall’s tenure at Virginia was destined to end. He was never going to coach college football into his dotage and was never going to betray his team with energy he deemed less than full-throttle, writes David Teel.
Albemarle County Sworn and uniformed Sheriff’s Office, police and fire rescue employees will get $3,000 bonuses in hopes that it will help kee…
Brian “Uhuru” Rowe is currently serving a lengthy 93-year prison sentence he received after pleading guilty at age 18 in 1995 to crimes related to a robbery that turned deadly.
At the event, the city's Christmas tree, named Oatmeal, will be lit. One local man has been a years-long mission to see the city's tree named such.