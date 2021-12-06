 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $234,990

Affordable Brick Ranch w/lovely custom kitchen cabintry and island. Plenty of room to dine in, sit in front of the fireplace, or enjoy grilling on the outdoor deck. If you love wood, keep your eyes open as your tour the home you'll find custom woodworking in many places which is not usually found in homes at this price. Roof and gutters replaced in July, walnut floors refinished in the kitchen, the bathroom renovation is nearly complete, much of the interior is freshly painted and more. This home is a great starter home or even a passive income property depending on your dreams & goals. Located on a Cul-de-Sac about a mile from the Rt 29 & 33 intersection the home is convenient to shopping, dining, or the Shenandoah National Park. It's an easy commute to wherever you want to go.

