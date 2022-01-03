3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $188,000

***AUCTION*** List price is STARTING BID only. Price TBD at live auction on Wed., January 5th, 2022 at 1:30 pm EST. Commission is contingent upon and will ONLY be paid if Broker Participation Form is received by auction company no later than 5:00 PM on Tuesday, January 4th, 2022. NO EXCEPTIONS. PUBLIC REAL ESTATE AUCTION EVENT The Estate of Joyce Morris Shiflett: We have been entrusted by the Estate Executor to market and sell this well built Greene County home. This home can be occupied immediately, personalized at the new owner's leisure, and will make a wonderful primary residence or investment property. Bid Your Price and Make it Yours!!! Live On-Site Auction w/Live Real Time Online Simulcast Bidding for Your Convenience!! Property Tour: Wednesday, December 29 @ 12 Noon SHARP (Feel free to bring your inspector/contractor). 3 BR/1 BA brick home on 2.68 +/- acres in Greene County, VA This homes measures 2,334 +/- sf. (1,167 +/- sf. on main level & 1,167 +/- sf. finished basement), and features a kitchen (all appliances convey); living room w/fireplace (insert conveys); dining room; full finished basement; attic w/pull down stairs; laundry area (washer/dryer convey) Hardwood flooring; carpet over existing hardwood in bedrooms; linoleum flooring in kitchen & bathroom Covered front stoop; large wrap around deck Heating: forced air oil furnace w/underground tank (Tiger Fuel is current oil supplier); Cooling: central AC 2 wells (one drilled & one bored); County water is available; Conventional gravity flow septic system; electric water heater Detached 2 car garage/shop Other features: newer stainless appliances; new roof in 2007; many replacement windows; gravel driveway; open setting ideal for animals; mature landscaping; great garden spot Internet: Century Link; Electric: Rappahannock Electric Coop Conveniently located only 1 mile from Rts. 29 & 33 and downtown Ruckersville; Very short drive to Charlottesville (Airport, University of Virginia, Hospitals & more!!), Orange & Culpeper. Tax Map: 52-9-A; Zoning: A-1; Yearly County real estate taxes: $1,542; Home was built in 1961 and has brick & vinyl exterior; WE GUARANTEE A FREE & CLEAR DEED Only $125,000 Starting Bid!! INTERIOR PHOTOS COMING SOON!! FOR REALTORS: if you have been working with a Realtor, please have them click here and complete their broker participation form. In order for the Realtor to be compensated, broker forms must be completed and submitted no later than 5 pm on 1/4/22, and all terms adhered to. Terms and Conditions TERMS: $10,000 deposit is due immediately after confirmation of final bid and the balance due at closing within 30-45 days . There is a possibility of a lesser deposit if proof of pre approved financing is presented prior to auction. Deposits must be in the form of a cashier's check or certified check (from a US bank) made payable to yourself. A 10% buyer's premium will be added to the final bid, and will become a part of the purchase price. Property sold in as-is condition, and is not contingent upon buyer's financing, condition of property, appraisal, inspection, etc. Pre-approved (no later than 5 pm on 1/4/22) broker participation is compensated. Auctioneer's Note: All information and dimensions were derived from sources believed to be correct, but are not guaranteed. Buyers shall rely on their own information, judgment, and inspection of the property. All auction day announcements take precedence over any previously printed material or any other oral statements made.