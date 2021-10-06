 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Rochelle - $695,000

3 Bedroom Home in Rochelle - $695,000

3 Bedroom Home in Rochelle - $695,000

This property has the breathtaking mountain views (protected by 200+ farmed acres in conservation easement) The house has a large living room, entry foyer, dining room and kitchen with deck , Master bedroom and 2 further bedrooms and bathrooms on main level and huge walk out finished lower level. See the list of improvements on the property in the Docs. There is a spotless 40 x 50 - 4 car garage as well as another building with 2 car garage bays and furnished studio apartment above. The 4,240 sf house has 2 fireplaces, a sauna, hot tub, 2 porches and a deck to take in the AMAZING view. It is a home for entertaining and bringing the families together. Just minutes to some of the top wineries/breweries in VA and the Shenandoah National Park. The fully finished walk out basement has a full bath and is the perfect family room with space for all the games.. There is a large storage area under the front porch perfect for the wine cellar. So convenient : just 15 min to the airport, 25 min Charlottesville or Culpeper, Manassas 1.45, Starbucks just 8 min! A wondrous spot where birds soar, balloons pause and we can dare to do nothing at all! Interior Photos to come. Showings to start Tuesday Oct 12.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert