Tucked away in privacy and surrounded by mature native trees and foliage, stands this 2017 Modern Farmhouse with a historical look and state of the art technology including solar with off grid capabilities. Throughout you will notice the handcrafted detailed woodwork and other custom features. Kitchen includes soap stone counter tops, beautiful black and white star style mosaic tile backsplash, commercial grade gas cooktop and farm sink. The kitchen design is carefully orchestrated making your cooking experience and entertaining a joy. Kitchen adjoins the dining room with an open-hearth style fireplace with Vermont casting wood stove. Ceiling on the first floor are 10 foot and the living room has a lovily gas ready fireplace with custom mantel. Utility costs are low, exterior is easy to maintain Hardi Plank siding. Pollinator’s paradise, beautiful garden beds abound with herbs and flowers and add to the charming English style setting. In addition there are Fruit trees and a small orchard . Plenty of room for your horses or expanding your garden or making a vineyard. Old house feel without the old house problems. Million-dollar views, awesome sunsets, and privacy. What more could you ask for? Come see for yourself.
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $775,000
Who will be Virginia's next football coach? A look at the potential candidates.
Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall is stepping down following the Cavaliers’ bowl game.
Virginia took a record-setting year by Brennan Armstrong and the offense and spun it into an uninspired .500 season, topped off with yet another painful loss in the commonwealth’s fiercest rivalry, writes Mike Barber.
Video footage taken by a FedEx driver shows a Staunton man crashing and flipping his vehicle on Interstate 64 following a vehicle pursuit with…
Bobby Haskins’ last touch of the football could’ve been when he fell on it in his own end zone for a safety with less than four minutes to go …
Virginia's Pack Line defense will face one of its biggest tests of the season against Iowa, which has the nation's leading scorer and has eclipsed 100 points three times this season.
Dr. William A. Petri, an immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, answers this week’s questions from readers on COVID-19…
This is how Bronco Mendenhall’s tenure at Virginia was destined to end. He was never going to coach college football into his dotage and was never going to betray his team with energy he deemed less than full-throttle, writes David Teel.