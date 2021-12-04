3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $775,000

Tucked away in privacy and surrounded by mature native trees and foliage, stands this 2017 Modern Farmhouse with a historical look and state of the art technology including solar with off grid capabilities. Throughout you will notice the handcrafted detailed woodwork and other custom features. Kitchen includes soap stone counter tops, beautiful black and white star style mosaic tile backsplash, commercial grade gas cooktop and farm sink. The kitchen design is carefully orchestrated making your cooking experience and entertaining a joy. Kitchen adjoins the dining room with an open-hearth style fireplace with Vermont casting wood stove. Ceiling on the first floor are 10 foot and the living room has a lovily gas ready fireplace with custom mantel. Utility costs are low, exterior is easy to maintain Hardi Plank siding. Pollinator’s paradise, beautiful garden beds abound with herbs and flowers and add to the charming English style setting. In addition there are Fruit trees and a small orchard . Plenty of room for your horses or expanding your garden or making a vineyard. Old house feel without the old house problems. Million-dollar views, awesome sunsets, and privacy. What more could you ask for? Come see for yourself.