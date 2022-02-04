3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $614,000

Lake monticello WATERFRONT HOME offers OVERSIZED WATERFRONT lot located on a culdesac. First time on the market. A gentle walk down to the Approximately 65’ of water with Dock provides easy access to the main lake. Main level of this home features a large great room with centrally located fireplace and access to large screened porch. A split bedroom layout affords privacy for the master suite which enjoys water views. 2 additional bedrooms share a full bath and the ample kitchen features a dining area suitable for a large table or breakfast nook. The lower level features an oversized 2 car garage, Large family room with easy access to the back yard, a full bath, loads of storage and a laundry room.