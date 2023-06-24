If you want acreage, new home and privacy, This Home is For You! Built in 2017, this home offers a first floor master w/ensuite. Open floor plan with a bonus room, currently used as an office. Upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. There has been ATV trails, shooting range and hunting on this 10 acres. Plenty of privacy to re-create. Century Fireplace Furnace that heats the entire home. 16-Kilowatt Generac Whole house generator and Raytec Gutter Guards. 2-Zone heating and cooling. Outside offers a front covered porch, side covered porch is 10 x 40 and offers ceiling fans and trex flooring for those hot days. Don't forget the hot/cold outdoor shower behind home. RV electric hookup, water and sewer dump station at Barn. Firepit. The 2-car garage has a room above with wallboard and flooring completed. Access panel needs to be cut and stairs installed. The red barn garage offers an additional 2-car garage, currently being used as a workshop. Stairs to a floored upstairs offers additional storage or finish for a great rental.