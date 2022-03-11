3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $589,000

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION! Lake monticello WATERFRONT HOME offers OVERSIZED WATERFRONT lot located on a culdesac. First time on the market. This quiet cove setting offers a gentle walk down to the Approximately 65’ of water with boat tie down and easy access to the main lake. Main level of this home features a large great room with centrally located fireplace, loads of natural lighting, a cathedral ceiling, wood flooring and access to large screened porch with grilling deck. A split bedroom layout affords privacy for the master suite which enjoys year round water views, his and hers walk in closets, en-suite with jetted tub and walk in shower. 2 additional bedrooms share a full bath and the large kitchen features tons of cabinetry, a pantry and a dining area suitable for a large table or breakfast nook. The lower level features a Large family room with easy access to the lower patio and stairway to the water. Also, a full bath, a work shop space, additional bonus room and loads of storage, a laundry room and the oversized 2 car garage. The oversized yard offers privacy as well as room to roam. Whether coming just for the weekend or staying for the duration, this home offers options for everyone. Quick closing possible.