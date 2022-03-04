 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $575,000

Treehouse living overlooking your private wooded lot and 33 feet of waterfront ready for kayaks or lake toys. High end finishes throughout this open one-level living plan. Floor to ceiling windowed sunroom with stunning views. Three bedrooms, two full baths, soaring ceilings, easy access to laundry room & garage. HUGE unfinished basement with another 2-car garage makes boat, trailer, or large lake toy storage possible. Plenty of room to expand with another family space, workshop & bath. Lower level features easy access to the water through french doors and a new landing.

