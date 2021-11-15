3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $558,000

SHANGRI-la—This One-of-a-Kind Waterfront Home Is Truly Magical—Beautifully Surrounded By Lush Nature & Peacefully Positioned Above A Private Canal! A Home For The True Water Lover! Located Just 1-Blk From Clubhouse-Main Beach-Pool-Tennis-Playground ! Features of This Lovely Waterfront Home Include Slate Entrance Foyer, Hardwoods, White Brick W/B Fireplace w/Slate Hearth in LR, Open Eat-in Kitchen w/Cooktop-Wall Oven-Pantry w/Pull-outs, Kitchen Pass-Thru, Glass-surround Sunroom w/Walk-out to Deck & Sep. HVAC, & Spacious Owner’s Ste. In Addition, This Waterfront Offers Floored Attic-New Hunter Fans-Casement Windows, Unique Interior Access To Cemented Crawlspace, & Bulkheading. This Waterfront Is Definitely One You Will Remember By Its Beautifully Landscaped Yard Complete w/Foot Bridges Across A Private Water Canal Which Runs Under The Home - A Place To Truly Relax and Reflect! Custom-Built by Engineer/Builder - Built for Parents with Tons of Building Upgrades & Unique Lot Features!