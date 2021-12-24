 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $549,500

NUMEROUS-NUMEROUS UPGRADES (List supplied in home) 2017 - New HVAC System $13,450 2018 - New Elevated Deck $16,000 2021 - New Steps and Walkways to Water ($10,000) * New Fireplace Insert $5,785 * New Master Bath w/tile-glass shower w/bench & stone floor; two sinks and mirrors - Aprx $10,000 * Upstairs Bath renovations - Aprx $600 * New Laminate Flooring throughout Great Room & Kitchen * Master BR Barn Doors & Hardware (to bath & closet) - Aprx $800 * Replacement of two sliding doors to deck - $April $6,415 * OUTSIDE TO BE TOTALLY PAINTED * Additional Rennovations Recently Made (Allowance in main floor closet for staircase to basement) MANY MORE UPGRADES

