IMMACULATE WATERFRONT - with 77-ft of Waterfrontage - Easy Walk To Water - This Home Offers You The Perfect Waterfront Lifestyle For Those Looking For A Little Relaxation & A Lot Of On-Water Fun! Built by Award-Winning MVC Homes, This Home Boasts A Bright & Open Floor Plan with Gorgeous Red Oak Hardwoods, Vaulted Greatroom w/Gas-log FP, Open Kitchen w/42" Maple Cabinetry-Gas Range-Breakfast Bar-Pantry & Walkout To Vaulted Screened Porch & Grilling Deck. Adding to the Lovely Appointments of this Waterfront Home: Vaulted Owner's Suite w/4-Windowed Bay Overlooking Water, Deep-Soak Whirlpool Tub & Shower, & Spacious Guest Bedrooms. On Home's Terrace Level is an Open Family Rm & Full Bath w/Walk-out to Covered Patio & Waterview Sitting Area, Cedar Walk-in Closet. Plus: Main-level Laundry, Oversized 2-car Garage, Heat Pump w/Gas Backup, Aggregate Walkway, Waterside Dining Deck, Paved Drive, Mature Landscaping w/Flowering Foliage Offering Privacy. Perfection In Every Way!
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $548,500
