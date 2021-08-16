 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $445,000

3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $445,000

3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $445,000

Sweet home nestled on 10 acres at the end of a cul de sac. Open floor plan with great room that has a vaulted ceiling and is open to kitchen, breakfast nook and dining room area. Easy access to screen porch makes the outdoor living space just as comfortable as the inside area. Spacious master suite has access to study area through French doors and features a tray ceiling and a large walk in closet with access to laundry room. The master bathroom has a whirlpool tub and two separate vanities. There is more than ample room to expand in the walk out unfinished basement that has rough in plumbing as well as a bonus room above the garage. There is also room enough for two vehicles in the attached oversized garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Number of COVID hospitalizations at UVa surging
UVa

Number of COVID hospitalizations at UVa surging

“We get transfers of patients that can't be taken care of elsewhere that need really advanced therapies to support them through their COVID illness, so that's why our ICU population continues to remain pretty steady.”

UVa Health restricts visitors in wake of COVID wave
UVa

UVa Health restricts visitors in wake of COVID wave

“You can rest assured that the vaccine works tremendously well to keep you from having to go to the hospital, but you can spread it to others even if you don’t know you have it. That’s why it behooves us to mask when we’re indoors and avoid crowds.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert