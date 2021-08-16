3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $445,000

Sweet home nestled on 10 acres at the end of a cul de sac. Open floor plan with great room that has a vaulted ceiling and is open to kitchen, breakfast nook and dining room area. Easy access to screen porch makes the outdoor living space just as comfortable as the inside area. Spacious master suite has access to study area through French doors and features a tray ceiling and a large walk in closet with access to laundry room. The master bathroom has a whirlpool tub and two separate vanities. There is more than ample room to expand in the walk out unfinished basement that has rough in plumbing as well as a bonus room above the garage. There is also room enough for two vehicles in the attached oversized garage.