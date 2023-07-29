Still Almost Brand New! Energy Efficient, One Level, Open Concept home in Village Oaks. Whole House Generator, Screened Porch with Fan & Curtains, Privacy Fenced Back and Side Yard. 3 BR/2 BA and LG Study/DIN room. LVP Flooring in all Rooms except Tile in Laundry and BA's! Owner upgrades include Crown Moulding, Window Trim, Cordless Shades, Ring Security & Doorbell Pro, Smart Deadbolt, Outside Cameras, Tankless Water Heater, and Ceiling Fans in bedrooms. LR & Study wired for Fan/Light. Master Bathroom boasts Ex-Lg Shower with Seating and Dual Vanities. Master BR has an Ex-Lg Walk-In Closet with added Rods and Cabinet Towers for more storage. Front Bedroom also has a Walk-In Closet. Kitchen flaunts a large Island, Granite Countertops, SS Energy Rated Appliances, Touch Faucet, Gas Stove and White Maple Cabinetry and Upgraded Cabinet Features. Additional Cabinets added in the Laundry Room plus Tower Storage Cabinets, New Washer and Dryer conveys. Garage has been Painted and Built-In Shelves. Yard is Landscaped & Low Maintenance. HOA Amenities include Mowing and Front Yard Flower Beds, Trash and Snow Removal. Wooded Areas, Walking Trails, Community Pool and Clubhouse. BUILDER'S HOME WARRANTY (Up to 10 YRS) transfers!