3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $424,900

This beautiful nearly new home boasts all main-level living with an open-concept design, custom paint, luxury vinyl plank flooring, spacious master suite with walk-in closet & spa-like bath, and a 2-car garage. Stunning kitchen offers kitchen island, large pantry closet, maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & quartz counters. Front room currently used as a living room/den but could be converted to true 3rd bedroom by new owners if they so choose. This home has stunning finishes throughout and has been impeccably cared for. Lovely covered deck on upper level and spacious patio on terrace level both overlooking retention pond creates a park-like feel! This home sits on one of the nicest lots in the community. All of this with full unfinished, walk-out basement for plenty of storage or future expansion! Quick closing possible!

