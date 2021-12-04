 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $417,245

JUST RELEASED: Fluvanna’s newest community, Island Hill! The Genoa boasts 4 bedrooms, including a spacious main level owner’s suite with full bath AND a guest suite with full bath on the 1st Floor! Plus, an open gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, stainless, and luxury vinyl plank flooring, and expansive great room. Every home in Island Hill is tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Join the VIP List today and secure $5,000 toward closing costs for a limited time!*

