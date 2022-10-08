3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $410,000

The Magnolia! If there is to be a home for sale in this highly sought-after, active adult community, it can't get better than this design! The main floor features a TWO- Story great room with gas fireplace, a main floor owner's suite, den/guest bedroom with full bath, sunroom leading to the deck, laundry room, 2 car garage, wonderfully designed kitchen, plus there is another en-suite in the basement. This also boosts another 1462 sq.ft of unfinished basement with outside access as well! Add in the fact the pool, club house and LAWN CARE is included and you have perfection! This one will not last long!