3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $409,900

NEW TO THE MARKET! This gorgeous move-in ready home shows like a model with upgraded package, just completed Aug 2021 on prime rare location next to permanent greenspace allowing for increased privacy and quiet. Easy one level living w/ unfin. walkout basement, open design features spacious owner's suite with private spa-like bath, dual vanities & walk-in closet, upgraded LVP flooring and gourmet kitchen with maple cabinetry, quartz counters, eat-in island & energy star stainless steel appliances w/ gas range. Relax on the custom 12 x 16 trex deck and enjoy elevated expansive views & grilling area. Two main floor guest rooms with full bath. Plus there's the full unfinished walkout basement with 3rd bath rough-in, loads of space for future expansion & storage, and large backyard for play & gardening. NO YARD WORK, community maintained + pool, clubhouse, walking trails, Lake Monticello amenities optional, 20 minutes to Pantops. Quick closing possible!

