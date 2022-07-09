 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $399,990

3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $399,990

Introducing the EDEN CAY to be built for 2022 move-in with a fully conditioned walkout basement on homesite 9 backing to private trees. An expansive, open-concept, main-level living home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2-car garage. Oversized owner’s suite features private spa-like bath with dual vanities & walk-in closet, PLUS a huge great room & gourmet kitchen with granite, island & stainless appliances (gas cooking). Optional covered porch. Village Oaks is located just 20 minutes from Charlottesville with a quaint setting, community pool & clubhouse, walking trails, park & NO YARD WORK! Every home in Village Oaks is 3rd party tested, inspected & HERS® scored. Schedule your visit to tour our TWO fully decorated models and receive $10,000 in closing cost savings for a the next homebuyer only!*

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justice property to be auctioned off

Justice property to be auctioned off

Nearly half of a 4,500 acre property in Albemarle County’s rural area that’s owned by the West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family will go to auction later this month.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert